Custom HTML / DOM inside Cells is achieved using Cell Components. Create Custom Cell Components to have any HTML markup in a cell. The grid comes with some Provided Cell Components for common grid tasks.

The example below shows adding images, hyperlinks, and buttons to a cell using Custom Cell Components.

Custom Components

The Component is provided props containing, amongst other things, the value to be rendered.

const CustomButtonComp = props => { return < > { props . value } < / > ; } ;