Custom HTML / DOM inside Cells is achieved using Cell Components. Create Custom Cell Components to have any HTML markup in a cell. The grid comes with some Provided Cell Components for common grid tasks.
The example below shows adding images, hyperlinks, and buttons to a cell using Custom Cell Components.
Custom Components
The Component is provided
props containing, amongst other things, the value to be rendered.
// this comp gets inserted into the Cell
const CustomButtonComp = props => {
return <>{props.value}</>;
};
The provided
props (interface CustomCellRendererProps) are: