This section covers Row Grouping in the Server-Side Row Model (SSRM).
Enabling Row Grouping
Row Grouping is enabled in the grid via the
rowGroup column definition attribute. The example below shows how to group rows by 'country':
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{ field: 'country', rowGroup: true },
{ field: 'sport' },
{ field: 'year' },
]);
<AgGridReact columnDefs={columnDefs} />
For more configuration details see the section on Row Grouping.
Server Side Row Grouping
The actual grouping of rows is performed on the server when using the SSRM. When the grid needs more rows it makes a request via
getRows(params) on the Server-Side Datasource with metadata containing grouping details.
The properties relevant to Row Grouping in the request are shown below:
// IServerSideGetRowsRequest
{
// row group columns
rowGroupCols: ColumnVO[];
// what groups the user is viewing
groupKeys: string[];
... // other params
}
Note in the snippet above the property
rowGroupCols contains all the columns (dimensions) the grid is grouping on, e.g. 'Country', 'Year'. The property
groupKeys contains the list of group keys selected, e.g.
['Argentina', '2012'].
The example below demonstrates server-side Row Grouping. Note the following:
- Country and Sport columns have
rowGroup=truedefined on their column definitions. This tells the grid there are two levels of grouping, one for Country and one for Sport.
- The
rowGroupColsand
groupKeysproperties in the request are used by the server to perform grouping.
- Open the browser's dev console to view the request supplied to the datasource.
Open by Default
It is possible to have rows open as soon as they are loaded. To do this implement the grid callback
isServerSideGroupOpenByDefault.