All columns can be resized by dragging the top right portion of the column.
Sizing
Column resizing is enabled by default for all columns. To control resizing for individual columns, set the boolean
resizable property in the column definitions.
The snippet below allows all columns except Address to be resized.
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{ field: 'name' },
{ field: 'age' },
{ field: 'address', resizable: false },
]);
<AgGridReact columnDefs={columnDefs} />
The snippet below shows how to only allow the Address column to be resized by setting
resizable=false on the default column definition and then
resizable=true on the Address column.
const defaultColDef = useMemo(() => {
return {
resizable: false,
};
}, []);
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{ field: 'name' },
{ field: 'age' },
{ field: 'address', resizable: true },
]);
<AgGridReact
defaultColDef={defaultColDef}
columnDefs={columnDefs}
/>
Column Flex
It's often required that one or more columns fill the entire available space in the grid. For this scenario, it is possible to use the
flex config. Some columns could be set with a regular
width config, while other columns would have a flex config.
Flex sizing works by dividing the remaining space in the grid among all flex columns in proportion to their flex value. For example, suppose the grid has a total width of 450px and it has three columns: the first with
width: 150; the second with
flex: 1; and third with
flex: 2. The first column will be 150px wide, leaving 300px remaining. The column with
flex: 2 has twice the size with
flex: 1. So final sizes will be: 150px, 100px, 200px.
The flex config does not work with a
width config in the same column. If you need to provide a minimum width for a column, you should use flex and the
minWidth config. Flex will also take
maxWidth into account.
If you manually resize a column with flex either via the API or by dragging the resize handle, flex will automatically be disabled for that column.
The example below shows flex in action. Things to note are as follows:
- Column A is fixed size. You can resize it with the drag handle and the other two columns will adjust to fill the available space
- Column B has
flex: 2,
minWidth: 200and
maxWidth: 350, so it should be constrained to this max/min width.
- Column C has
flex: 1so should be half the size of column B, unless column B is being constrained by its
minWidth/
maxWidthrules, in which case it should take up the remaining available space.
Auto-Sizing Columns
Columns can be auto-sized in two main ways:
- Auto-size columns to fit grid - The columns will scale to fit the available grid width (or a provided width if desired).
- Auto-size columns to fit cell contents - The columns will resize to fit their visible cell contents.
Auto-Size Columns to Fit Grid
Columns can be resized to fit the width of the grid. The columns will scale (growing or shrinking) to fit the available width.
Provide the grid option
autoSizeStrategy to size the columns to fit when the grid is loaded. This can either be set to size to the actual grid width (
type = 'fitGridWidth'), or to a fixed width that is provided (
type = 'fitProvidedWidth').
const autoSizeStrategy = {
type: 'fitGridWidth',
defaultMinWidth: 100,
columnLimits: [
{
colId: 'country',
minWidth: 900
}
]
};
<AgGridReact autoSizeStrategy={autoSizeStrategy} />