Prepending and Appending Custom Content

The recommended way to prepend and append content, is by passing an array of ExcelCell objects to prependContent or appendContent . This ensures that the extra content is correctly escaped.

For compatibility with earlier versions of the Grid you can also pass a string, which will be inserted into the file without any processing. You are responsible for formatting the string correctly.

Note the following:

You can check and uncheck the checkboxes to add extra content before and after the grid via the prependContent and appendContent properties.

With prependContent=ExcelRow[] or appendContent=ExcelRow[] , custom content will be inserted containing commas and quotes. These commas and quotes will be visible when opened in Excel because they have been escaped properly.

Extra content can also be added in the form of Headers and Footers of the exported Excel file. Please note that this header and footer content is only visible when printing or exporting from Excel to PDF.

You can set header and footer content via the headerFooterConfig: ExcelHeaderFooterConfig object. See it documented further below.

The header and footer object accepts the following placeholders: