Simple editor that uses HTML
select, allowing users to select a cell value from a list of provided values.
Enabling Select Cell Editor
Edit any cell in the grid below to see the Select Cell Editor.
Enabled with
agSelectCellEditor and configured with
ISelectCellEditorParams.
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agSelectCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
values: ['English', 'Spanish', 'French', 'Portuguese', '(other)'],
}
// ...other props
}
]
Customisation
List Gap
It is possible to customise the space between the editor input and the popup when opened. Edit any cell below to see the popup displayed at an offset from the input.
This can be customised by setting the
valueListGap parameter as shown below:
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agSelectCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
values: ['English', 'Spanish', 'French', 'Portuguese', '(other)'],
valueListGap: 10
}
// ...other props
}
]
List Size
It is possible to customise the size of the list popup when opened. In the grid below, the editor popups in the right column are displayed with a specified size, whereas the editor popups in the left column are displayed with the default size.
This can be customised by setting the
valueListMaxHeight and
valueListMaxWidth parameters as shown below:
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agSelectCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
values: ['AliceBlue', 'AntiqueWhite', 'Aqua', /* .... many colours */ ],
valueListMaxHeight: 120,
valueListMaxWidth: 120
}
// ...other props
}
]