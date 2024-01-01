There are various different approaches for having the grid update to changes while using the Server-Side Row Model.

The different options for keeping the grid updated are as follows:

Refresh - Reload all loaded rows from the server.

Single Row Updates - Update data directly on the existing rows.

Transactions - Add, remove and update rows in the grid.

Picking Your Strategy

Does your application have rapidly changing values which need to be reflected in a time sensitive manner to your user? If yes, do you need to handle creating and removing rows? If yes, then use Transactions If not, try Single Row Updates If not, then Refresh The Grid



