This section shows how Line Sparklines can be customised by overriding the default line options.
The following Line Sparkline Options can be used to customise Line Sparklines:
Also see Additional Customisations for more advanced customisations that are common across all sparklines.
The snippet below shows option overrides for the Line Sparkline:
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'line',
line: {
stroke: 'rgb(124, 255, 178)',
strokeWidth: 2,
},
padding: {
top: 5,
bottom: 5,
},
highlightStyle: {
size: 7,
fill: 'rgb(124, 255, 178)',
strokeWidth: 0
},
}
The following example demonstrates the results of the Line Sparkline options above:
Line Options
To apply custom
stroke and
strokeWidth attributes to the line, set these properties under
line options as shown:
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'line',
// Customise the line path in the sparkline.
line: {
stroke: 'orange',
strokeWidth: 2,
},
}
The result of the above configuration is displayed below on the right, compared with default
line options on the left.
Marker Options
The markers are enabled by default but the size has been set to
0px, making them invisible.
The
size property in the
highlightStyle options is
6px by default, allowing the markers to become visible when in the highlighted state.
These formats can be modified to your liking by setting the
marker and
highlightStyle options as demonstated below.
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'line',
marker: {
size: 3,
shape: 'diamond',
fill: 'green',
stroke: 'green',
strokeWidth: 2
},
highlightStyle: {
size: 10,
fill: 'cyan',
stroke: 'cyan',
},
}
- In the snippet above, we have configured the marker size to be
3px in the un-highlighted normal state, and
10px in the highlighted state.
- Note that the fill and stroke are also different depending on the highlighted state of the marker.
The result of the above configuration is displayed below, compared with default
marker options in the first sparkline.
Crosshairs Options
Crosshairs display a vertical and horizontal line running across the sparklines when hovering on a data point. When the mouse is moved, the crosshairs will snap to the closest data point.
By default, the vertical crosshair line has been enabled for line sparklines and is displayed as a solid grey line.
The horizontal and vertical crosshair lines can be enabled or disabled independently by adding
crosshairs options as shown below:
sparklineOptions: {
crosshairs: {
xLine: {
enabled: false // enabled by default, set to false to remove the default vertical crosshair line
},
yLine: {
enabled: false // disabled by default, set to true to enable the horizontal crosshair line
}
}
}
The style of the crosshair line, including
stroke,
strokeWidth,
lineDash and
lineCap, can be customised via the
xLine and
yLine options:
sparklineOptions: {
crosshairs: {
xLine: {
enabled: true, // enabled by default
lineDash: 'dash',
stroke: '#999',
},
yLine: {
enabled: true,
lineDash: 'dash',
stroke: '#999',
},
}
}
Below is an example to show crosshair customisation. Note that:
- The sparklines in the Change column have been configured so that both the vertical and horizontal crosshairs (xLine and yLine) are displayed as a dashed grey line.
- The sparklines in the Rate Of Change column have been configured so that no crosshairs are displayed when the sparklines are hovered.
Sparkline Padding Options
To add extra space around the sparklines, custom
padding options can be applied in the following way.
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'line',
// Adjust the padding around the sparklines.
padding: {
top: 10,
right: 5,
bottom: 10,
left: 5
},
}
- The
top,
right,
bottomand
leftproperties are all optional and can be modified independently.
Additional Customisations
More advanced customisations are discussed separately in the following sections:
- Axis - configure the axis type via
axisoptions.
- Tooltips - configure tooltips using
tooltipoptions.
- Points of Interest - configure individual points of interest using a
formatter.