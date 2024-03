Row customisation can be achieved in the following ways:

Row Style: Providing a CSS style for the rows.

Providing a CSS style for the rows. Row Class: Providing a CSS class for the rows.

Providing a CSS class for the rows. Row Class Rules: Providing rules for applying CSS classes.

Each of these approaches are presented in the following sections.

Some row styles may also be overridden with CSS variables. See the full variable reference.

Row Style

You can add CSS styles to each row in the following ways: