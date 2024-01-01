With AG Charts at its core, Integrated Charts provides built-in charting that seamlessly integrates with the grid, requiring minimal effort from developers.

Built-In Charting

Just set enableCharts=true to allow users to create charts from inside the grid.

Seamless Integration

Any updates within the grid, including operations such as sorting and filtering, are automatically reflected in the chart.

Extensive Chart Types

An ever-expanding selection of chart types are provided.

Next Up

Explore how to chart grid data with Integrated Charts:

User Created Charts: charts created by users through the grid's UI.

Application Created Charts: charts created programmatically via the Grid API.

Alternatively, continue to the next section to learn how to Install Integrated Charts.