Filter components allow you to add your own filter types to AG Grid. Use them when the Provided Filters do not meet your requirements.
The example below shows two custom filters. The first is on the
Athlete column and demonstrates a filter with "fuzzy" matching and the second is on the
Year column with preset options.
Implementing a Filter Component
To configure custom filters, first enable the grid option
reactiveCustomComponents.
Custom filter components are controlled components, which receive a filter model as part of the props, and pass model updates back to the grid via the
onModelChange callback. A filter model of
null means that no filter is applied (the filter displays as inactive). Note that the filter is applied immediately when
onModelChange is called.
To implement the filtering logic, a custom filter needs to implement the
doesFilterPass callback, and provide it to the
useGridFilter hook.
export default ({ model, onModelChange, getValue }) => {
const doesFilterPass = useCallback(({ node }) => {
// filtering logic
return getValue(node).contains(model);
}, [model]);
// register filter callbacks with the grid
useGridFilter({ doesFilterPass });
return (
<div>
<input
type="text"
value={model || ''}
onChange={({ target: { value }}) => onModelChange(value === '' ? null : value)}
/>
</div>
);
}
Enabling
reactiveCustomComponents affects all custom components. If you have custom components built in an imperative way instead of setting the
reactiveCustomComponents option, they may need to be rebuilt to take advantage of the new features that
reactiveCustomComponents offers. Using custom components built in an imperative way is now deprecated, and in AG Grid v32 the
reactiveCustomComponents option will be
true by default. See Migrating to Use reactiveCustomComponents. For the legacy imperative documentation, see Imperative Filter Component.
Custom Filter Parameters
Filter Props
The following props are passed to the custom filter components (
CustomFilterProps interface). If custom props are provided via the
colDef.filterParams property, these will be additionally added to the props object, overriding items of the same name if a name clash exists.