The Filters Tool Panel allows accessing the grid's filters without needing to open up the column menu.

The example below shows the Filters Tool Panel. The following can be noted:

Columns Athlete, Age, Country, Year and Date appear in the Filters Tool Panel as they have filters.

Columns Gold, Silver, Bronze and Total do not appear in the Filters Tool Panel as they have no filters.

Clicking on a column in the Filters Tool Panel will show the filter below the column name. Clicking a second time will hide the filter again.

Columns with filters active will have the filter icon appear beside the filter name in the tool panel.

Suppress Options

It is possible to remove items from the Filters Tool Panel. Items are suppressed by setting one or more of the following toolPanelParams to true when you are using the agFiltersToolPanel component:

{% interfaceDocumentation interfaceName="ToolPanelFiltersCompParams" exclude="["api", "columnApi"] config={"overrideBottomMargin":"1rem"} /%}