Working with values of different data types is made easy by using cell data types.

This allows different grid features to work without any additional configuration, including Rendering, Editing, Filtering, Sorting, Row Grouping and Import & Export (CSV Export, Excel Export, Clipboard).

Enable Cell Data Types

There are six pre-defined cell data types: 'text' , 'number' , 'boolean' , 'date' , 'dateString' and 'object' .

These are enabled by default, with the data type being inferred from the row data if possible (see Inferring Data Types).

Specific cell data types can also be defined by setting the cellDataType property on the column definition.

const [ columnDefs , setColumnDefs ] = useState ( [ { field : 'athlete' , cellDataType : 'text' } ) ; < AgGridReact columnDefs = { columnDefs } / >

The following example demonstrates the six pre-defined cell data types (inferred from the row data):

The Athlete column has a 'text' data type.

column has a data type. The Age column has a 'number' data type.

column has a data type. The Gold column has a 'boolean' data type.

column has a data type. The Date column has a 'date' data type (cell values are Date objects).

column has a data type (cell values are objects). The Date (String) column has a 'dateString' data type (cell values are string s representing dates).

column has a data type (cell values are s representing dates). The Country column has an 'object' data type. This also Overrides the Pre-Defined Cell Data Type Definition so that the value parser and formatter work with the object structure.

Inferring Data Types

By default the grid will infer cell data types the first time that row data is passed into the grid.

For inference to work for a column, it must contain non-null values and have the field property set. The resolved column definition (including the default column definition and column types) must also not have the Value Getter, Value Parser or reference data properties set, or be using Sparklines. If these conditions are not met, no cell data type will be set (it will need to be defined directly on the column if desired).

Data type inference can be disabled by setting cellDataType = false on an individual column, or for all columns on the Default Column Definition.

Note that where inference is possible but it does not match any of the pre-defined cell data types, it will default to object .

Inferring cell data types only works for the Client-Side Row Model. For other row models, you will need to define cell data types for each column.

Pre-Defined Cell Data Types

Each of the pre-defined cell data types work by setting specific column definition properties with default values/callbacks. This enables the different grid features to work correctly for that data type.

The column definition properties that are set based on the cell data type will override any in the Default Column Definition, but will be overridden by any Column Type properties as well as properties set directly on individual column definitions. Note that for filterParams , only nested properties on the default column definition will be overridden (rather than the entire object).

If you wish to override one of the properties set below for all types, you can do so by creating a Column Type, and assigning the column type to the Default Column Definition.

All the cell data types set the following (unless specified):

A Value Parser to convert from string to the relevant data type.

to the relevant data type. A Value Formatter to convert from the relevant data type to string (except for 'text' ).

(except for ). A Key Creator which uses the Value Formatter to allow Row Grouping to work (except for 'number' and 'text' ).

Note that when using cell data types, the Value Formatter will not run for values in group columns (as they have already been formatted), or for aggregated values where the data type can differ. To apply custom formatting in these cases, cell data types will need to be disabled for the underlying columns.

Text

The 'text' cell data type is used for string values. As most grid functionality works directly with string values, the 'text' cell data type does not set any properties outside of the ones specified above for all data types.

Number

The 'number' cell data type is used for number values.

The following properties are set:

The Number Cell Editor is used for editing.

For AG Grid Community, the Number Filter is used.

For AG Grid Enterprise, filterParams.comparator is set to Sort the Filter List.

To show only a certain number of decimal places, you can Override the Pre-Defined Cell Data Type Definition and provide your own Value Formatter. It is also possible to control the number of decimal places allowed during editing, by providing a precision to the Number Cell Editor.

Boolean

The 'boolean' cell data type is used for boolean values.

The following properties are set:

The Checkbox Cell Renderer is used for rendering, which displays a checkbox. Set cellRendererParams.disabled=true for the checkbox to be read only.

for the checkbox to be read only. The Checkbox Cell Editor is used for editing (similar to the renderer).

suppressKeyboardEvent is set to enable the ␣ Space key to toggle the renderer value.

is set to enable the key to toggle the renderer value. For AG Grid Community, the Text Filter is used, and filterParams is set to display a single dropdown with 'True' / 'False' (or equivalents with Localisation).

is set to display a single dropdown with / (or equivalents with Localisation). For AG Grid Enterprise, filterParams.valueFormatter is set to show 'True' / 'False' (or equivalents with Localisation).

The 'date' cell data type is used for date values that are represented as Date objects.

The default Value Parser and Value Formatter use the ISO string format 'yyyy-mm-dd' . If you wish to use a different date format, then you can Override the Pre-Defined Cell Data Type Definition.

The following properties are set:

The Date Cell Editor is used for editing.

For AG Grid Enterprise, the Set Filter Tree List is enabled, and the Values are Formatted by setting filterParams.treeListFormatter to convert the months to names and filterParams.valueFormatter to format the Floating Filter values using the Value Formatter.

The 'dateString' cell data type is used for date values that are represented as string values.

This data type uses the ISO string format 'yyyy-mm-dd' . If you wish to use a different date format, then you can Override the Pre-Defined Cell Data Type Definition.

The following properties are set:

The Date as String Cell Editor is used for editing.

For AG Grid Community, the Date Filter is used, and filterParams.comparator is set to parse the string date values.

is set to parse the date values. For AG Grid Enterprise, the Set Filter Tree List is enabled, with filterParams.treeListPathGetter set to convert the string date values into paths, and the Values are Formatted by setting filterParams.treeListFormatter to convert the months to names and filterParams.valueFormatter to format the Floating Filter values using the Value Formatter.

Object

The 'object' cell data type is used for values that are complex objects (e.g. none of the above data types).

If you have different types of complex object, you will want to Provide Custom Cell Data Types.

For objects to work properly, you must provide a Value Formatter, and a Value Parser if editing is enabled. This is because their behaviour needs to change based on the object structure. Generally these should be provided on the data type definition, but they can be provided directly on the column if necessary.

The following properties are set:

cellEditorParams.useFormatter = true so that the cell editor uses the Value Formatter.

so that the cell editor uses the Value Formatter. A comparator is defined to allow Custom Sorting using the Value Formatter.

is defined to allow Custom Sorting using the Value Formatter. For AG Grid Community, a Filter Value Getter is used to convert the value with the Value Formatter.

For AG Grid Enterprise, filterParams.valueFormatter is set to format the values using the Value Formatter.

Pre-Defined Cell Data Type Example

The Enable Cell Data Types Example above demonstrates each of the different pre-defined cell data types with AG Grid Community.

The example below shows the same data types in AG Grid Enterprise:

Row grouping is enabled allowing each of the fields to be grouped on.

Import/Export features are enabled allowing the following: Clipboard (copy/paste) Fill handle CSV/Excel export



Providing Custom Cell Data Types