Custom Tool Panel Components can be included into the grid's Side Bar. Implement these when you require more Tool Panels to meet your application requirements.
The example below provides a 'Custom Stats' Tool Panel to demonstrates how to create and register a Custom Tool Panel Component with the grid and include it the Side Bar:
Implementing a Tool Panel Component
To configure custom tool panels, first enable the grid option
reactiveCustomComponents.
When a tool panel component is instantiated then the following will be made available on
props: