Search
React Data Grid

Tool Panel Component

react logo
Enterprise

Custom Tool Panel Components can be included into the grid's Side Bar. Implement these when you require more Tool Panels to meet your application requirements.

The example below provides a 'Custom Stats' Tool Panel to demonstrates how to create and register a Custom Tool Panel Component with the grid and include it the Side Bar:

Implementing a Tool Panel Component

To configure custom tool panels, first enable the grid option reactiveCustomComponents.

When a tool panel component is instantiated then the following will be made available on props: