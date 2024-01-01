Global Style refers to the overall design of the grid, which is controlled using CSS.

The grid's Global Style is highly customisable:

The first step is to select a theme from one of our provided themes.

Next you can apply customisations to the theme using CSS variables and rules.

If you are using Sass, check out the Sass API which provides additional validation.

Alternatively if you want to change the appearance of individual columns, headers or cells then consider using row styles, cell styles or custom renderers.