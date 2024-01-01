Windows and Mac OS both have settings to control scrollbar visibility. Some browsers respect these operating system scrollbar settings while others don’t. This is why you may need to adjust the scrollbar settings in your OS to have the above properties take effect.

Scrollbar visibility settings can be changed as follows:

For Windows 10, go to Settings ▸ Ease of Access ▸ Display .

For Windows 11, go to Settings ▸ Accessibility ▸ Visual Effect .