Style grid header cells and column groups.

The grid exposes many CSS variables starting --ag-header-* for customising header appearance, and when these are not enough you can use CSS classes, in particular ag-header , ag-header-cell , and ag-header-group-cell :

.ag-theme-quartz { --ag-header-height : 30px ; --ag-header-foreground-color : white ; --ag-header-background-color : black ; --ag-header-cell-hover-background-color : rgb ( 80 , 40 , 140 ) ; --ag-header-cell-moving-background-color : rgb ( 80 , 40 , 140 ) ; } .ag-theme-quartz .ag-header { font-family : cursive ; } .ag-theme-quartz .ag-header-group-cell { font-weight : normal ; font-size : 22px ; } .ag-theme-quartz .ag-header-cell { font-size : 18px ; }

Header Column Separators and Resize Handles

Header Column Separators appear between every column, whereas Resize Handles only appear on resizeable columns (Group 1 in the example below).

.ag-theme-quartz { --ag-header-column-separator-display : block ; --ag-header-column-separator-height : 100% ; --ag-header-column-separator-width : 2px ; --ag-header-column-separator-color : purple ; --ag-header-column-resize-handle-display : block ; --ag-header-column-resize-handle-height : 25% ; --ag-header-column-resize-handle-width : 5px ; --ag-header-column-resize-handle-color : orange ; }

Style Header on Filter

Each time a Column Filter is applied to a column, the CSS class ag-header-cell-filtered is added to the header. This can be used for adding style to headers that are filtered.

The example below adds some styling to ag-header-cell-filtered , so when you filter a column you will notice the column header change.

Styling the First and Last Columns

It's possible to style the all first and last column header (Grouped, Non-Grouped and Floating Filters) using CSS by targeting the .ag-column-first and .ag-column-last selectors as follows:

.ag-header-group-cell.ag-column-first { background-color : #2244CC66 ; color : white ; } .ag-header-cell.ag-column-first { background-color : #2244CC44 ; color : white ; } .ag-floating-filter.ag-column-first { background-color : #2244CC22 ; } .ag-header-group-cell.ag-column-last { background-color : #33CC3366 ; } .ag-header-cell.ag-column-last { background-color : #33CC3344 ; } .ag-floating-filter.ag-column-last { background-color : #33CC3322 ; }

Full List of Header Variables