Overlays are for displaying messages over the grid.
When using the Client-side Data the grid uses two overlays:
- Loading Overlay: Displayed if
rowDataor
columnDefsare set to
nullor
undefined.
- No Rows Overlay: Displayed if
rowDatais an empty list.
You can manually show the overlays using the grid API's
showLoadingOverlay(),
showNoRowsOverlay() and
hideOverlay().
HTML templates can be provided to the overlays using grid properties
overlayLoadingTemplate and
overlayNoRowsTemplate.
Custom Overlays
This example demonstrates Custom Overlay Components.
Loading Overlay Component is configured via the grid properties
loadingOverlayComponent and
loadingOverlayComponentParams.
When a loading overlay component is instantiated within the grid, the following will be made available on
props: