Cell Editor Component - Imperative

This page describes the old imperative way of declaring custom cell editor components when the grid option reactiveCustomComponents is not set. This behaviour is deprecated, and you should instead use the new behaviour described on the Custom Cell Editor page.

An example cell editor component looks like this:

export default forwardRef((props, ref) => {
   const [value, setValue] = useState(props.value);

   /* Component Cell Editor Lifecycle methods */
   useImperativeHandle(ref, () => {
       return {
           getValue() {
               return value;
           },
       };
   });

   return (
       <input
           type="text"
           value={value || ''}
           onChange={({ target: { value: newValue }}) => setValue(newValue))}
       />
   );
});

The example below shows a few cell editors in action.

  • The Doubling Cell Editor will double a given input and reject values over a 1000
  • The Mood Cell Editor illustrates a slightly more complicated editor with values changed depending on the smiley chosen
  • The Numeric Cell Editor illustrates a slightly more complicated numeric editor to the Doubling editor, with increased input validation

Custom Cell Editor Interface

The interface for a custom cell editor component is as follows:

interface ICellEditor {

   // Mandatory - Return the final value - called by the grid once after editing is complete
   getValue(): any;

   // Gets called once after initialised. If you return true, the editor will not be
   // used and the grid will continue editing. Use this to make a decision on editing
   // inside the init() function, eg maybe you want to only start editing if the user
   // hits a numeric key, but not a letter, if the editor is for numbers.
   isCancelBeforeStart?(): boolean;

   // Gets called once after editing is complete. If your return true, then the new
   // value will not be used. The editing will have no impact on the record. Use this
   // if you do not want a new value from your gui, i.e. you want to cancel the editing.
   isCancelAfterEnd?(): boolean;

   // If doing full line edit, then gets called when focus should be put into the editor
   focusIn?(): boolean;

   // If doing full line edit, then gets called when focus is leaving the editor
   focusOut?(): boolean;
}

Note that you will need to expose the lifecycle/callback methods (for example, the getValue callback) with forwardRef and useImperativeHandle.

Custom Cell Editor Parameters

When a React component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell and row values available to you via props - the interface for what is provided is documented below.

If custom params are provided via the colDef.cellEditorParams property, these will be additionally added to the params object, overriding items of the same name if a name clash exists.