This page describes the old imperative way of declaring custom cell editor components when the grid option reactiveCustomComponents is not set. This behaviour is deprecated, and you should instead use the new behaviour described on the Custom Cell Editor page.

An example cell editor component looks like this:

export default forwardRef ( ( props , ref ) => { const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( props . value ) ; useImperativeHandle ( ref , ( ) => { return { getValue ( ) { return value ; } , } ; } ) ; return ( < input type = " text " value = { value || '' } onChange = { ( { target : { value : newValue } } ) => setValue ( newValue ) ) } /> ) ; } ) ;

The example below shows a few cell editors in action.

The Doubling Cell Editor will double a given input and reject values over a 1000

The Mood Cell Editor illustrates a slightly more complicated editor with values changed depending on the smiley chosen

The Numeric Cell Editor illustrates a slightly more complicated numeric editor to the Doubling editor, with increased input validation

Custom Cell Editor Interface

The interface for a custom cell editor component is as follows:

interface ICellEditor { getValue ( ) : any ; isCancelBeforeStart ? ( ) : boolean ; isCancelAfterEnd ? ( ) : boolean ; focusIn ? ( ) : boolean ; focusOut ? ( ) : boolean ; }

Note that you will need to expose the lifecycle/callback methods (for example, the getValue callback) with forwardRef and useImperativeHandle .

Custom Cell Editor Parameters

When a React component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell and row values available to you via props - the interface for what is provided is documented below.