This page describes the old imperative way of declaring custom cell editor components when the grid option
reactiveCustomComponents is not set. This behaviour is deprecated, and you should instead use the new behaviour described on the Custom Cell Editor page.
An example cell editor component looks like this:
export default forwardRef((props, ref) => {
const [value, setValue] = useState(props.value);
/* Component Cell Editor Lifecycle methods */
useImperativeHandle(ref, () => {
return {
getValue() {
return value;
},
};
});
return (
<input
type="text"
value={value || ''}
onChange={({ target: { value: newValue }}) => setValue(newValue))}
/>
);
});
The example below shows a few cell editors in action.
- The
DoublingCell Editor will double a given input and reject values over a 1000
- The
MoodCell Editor illustrates a slightly more complicated editor with values changed depending on the smiley chosen
- The
NumericCell Editor illustrates a slightly more complicated numeric editor to the
Doublingeditor, with increased input validation
Custom Cell Editor Interface
The interface for a custom cell editor component is as follows:
interface ICellEditor {
// Mandatory - Return the final value - called by the grid once after editing is complete
getValue(): any;
// Gets called once after initialised. If you return true, the editor will not be
// used and the grid will continue editing. Use this to make a decision on editing
// inside the init() function, eg maybe you want to only start editing if the user
// hits a numeric key, but not a letter, if the editor is for numbers.
isCancelBeforeStart?(): boolean;
// Gets called once after editing is complete. If your return true, then the new
// value will not be used. The editing will have no impact on the record. Use this
// if you do not want a new value from your gui, i.e. you want to cancel the editing.
isCancelAfterEnd?(): boolean;
// If doing full line edit, then gets called when focus should be put into the editor
focusIn?(): boolean;
// If doing full line edit, then gets called when focus is leaving the editor
focusOut?(): boolean;
}
Note that you will need to expose the lifecycle/callback methods (for example, the
getValue callback) with
forwardRef and
useImperativeHandle.
Custom Cell Editor Parameters
When a React component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell and row values available to you via
props - the interface for what is provided is documented below.
If custom params are provided via the
colDef.cellEditorParams property, these will be additionally added to the params object, overriding items of the same name if a name clash exists.