This page describes the old imperative way of declaring custom filter components when the grid option reactiveCustomComponents is not set. This behaviour is deprecated, and you should instead use the new behaviour described on the Custom Filter page.

An example filter component looks like this:

export default forwardRef ( ( props , ref ) => { const [ model , setModel ] = useState ( null ) ; useImperativeHandle ( ref , ( ) => { return { doesFilterPass ( params ) { ... return rowMatchesFilter ; } , isFilterActive ( ) { return model != null ; } , getModel ( ) { return model ; } , setModel ( model ) { setModel ( model ) ; } } } ) ; useEffect ( ( ) => { props . filterChangedCallback ( ) } , [ model ] ) ; return ( < div > < input type = " text " value = { model == null ? '' : model } onChange = { ( { target : { value } } ) => setModel ( value === '' ? null : value ) } /> </ div > ) ; } ) ;

The example below shows two custom filters. The first is on the Athlete column and demonstrates a filter with "fuzzy" matching and the second is on the Year column with preset options.

Custom Filter Interface

The interface for a custom filter component is as follows:

interface IFilter { isFilterActive ( ) : boolean ; doesFilterPass ( params : IDoesFilterPassParams ) : boolean ; getModel ( ) : any ; setModel ( model : any ) : void ; onNewRowsLoaded ? ( ) : void ; onAnyFilterChanged ? ( ) : void ; refresh ? ( newParams : IFilterParams ) : boolean ; destroy ? ( ) : void ; getModelAsString ? ( model : any ) : string ; afterGuiAttached ? ( params ? : IAfterGuiAttachedParams ) : void ; afterGuiDetached ? ( ) : void ; }

Note that you will need to expose the lifecycle/callback methods (for example, the doesFilterPass callback) with forwardRef and useImperativeHandle .

Custom Filter Parameters

When a React component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell and row values available to you via props - the interface for what is provided is documented below.