This page describes the old imperative way of declaring custom floating filter components when the grid option reactiveCustomComponents is not set. This behaviour is deprecated, and you should instead use the new behaviour described on the Custom Floating Filter page.

An example floating filter component looks like this:

export default forwardRef ( ( props , ref ) => { const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( '' ) ; const [ type , setType ] = useState ( 'contains' ) ; useImperativeHandle ( ref , ( ) => { return { onParentModelChanged ( parentModel ) { setType ( parentModel == null ? 'contains' : parentModel . type ) ; setValue ( parentModel == null ? null : parentModel . filter ) ; } , } ; } ) ; const onChange = ( { target : { value : newValue } } ) => { setValue ( newValue ) ; props . parentFilterInstance ( ( instance ) => { instance . onFloatingFilterChanged ( type , newValue === '' ? null : newValue ) ; } ) ; } ; return ( < input value = { value } type = " text " onChange = { onChange } /> ) ; } ) ;

In the following example you can see how the Gold, Silver, Bronze and Total columns have a custom floating filter NumberFloatingFilter . This filter substitutes the standard floating filter for an input box that the user can change to adjust how many medals of each column to filter by based on a greater than filter.

Custom Floating Filter Interface

The interface for a custom floating filter component is as follows:

interface IFloatingFilter { onParentModelChanged ( parentModel : any , event : FilterChangedEvent ) : void ; afterGuiAttached ? ( params ? : IAfterGuiAttachedParams ) : void ; }

Note that you will need to expose the lifecycle/callback methods (for example, the onParentModelChanged callback) with forwardRef and useImperativeHandle .

Custom Floating Filter Parameters

When a React component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell and row values available to you via props - the interface for what is provided is documented below.